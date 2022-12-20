Eleven young farmers appointed as new ambassadors for NFU

Eleven farmers have beaten off stiff competition from more than 70 applicants to join the NFU for the fourth year of its young farmer ambassador programme.

The new group of students, farmers and farm workers will work with the union to represent the industry over the next 12 months, both within it and to the public.

18–26-year-olds in England and Wales were encouraged to apply to the Student and Young Farmer Ambassador Programme, now in its fourth year.

The new ambassadors will play a role representing the voice of the next generation at a crucial time for agriculture.

Welcoming the new ambassadors for 2023, NFU President Minette Batters said there had never been a more important time for British food and farming.

“The past three years have shown what a fantastic opportunity we have with our ambassadors to tell our positive story," she added.

“We have a fantastic range of agricultural roles represented by this cohort which will bring together inspiring voices from across the industry.

"I can’t wait to work alongside this group of talented and passionate people to see what we will achieve.”

The NFU’s Student & Young Farmer Ambassadors for 2023 are:

• Amanda Watson, North East – grew up on an upland farm and now works as a Livestock Technical Specialist.

• Charlie Cooper-Harding, NFU Cymru – works as an area sales specialist for one of the UK’s leading providers of agricultural supplies and services.

• Darcy Johnson, South West – a Harper Adams University student who comes from a family beef and arable farm.

• Emily Marshall, North East – an agricultural supply chain manager who was on the Tesco Future Farmer Foundation programme.

• Evie Rogers, West Midlands – studying Agriculture and Farm Business at Harper Adams University and is on a net-zero farm placement.

• Hamish Evans, South West – a regenerative farmer with a vegetable box delivery scheme that has over 200 subscribers.

• Hannah Cuthbert, East Midlands – has finished a placement year in farm business management and is studying politics at university, where her dissertation will focus on opportunities for farmers under ELMs.

• Liz Tree, South East – grew up in Croydon, South London, and is studying for a Masters of Research in agricultural education at Harper Adams University.

• Louise Penn, East Midlands – from a mixed arable farm with sheep and cattle, and is currently working as a farm consultant and agronomist.

• Rhea Auton, North East – is training to be a land agent at Harper Adams University and plays an active role in her Young Farmers Club.

• Thomas McVeigh, East Anglia – an arable farmer taking part in the SFI pilot scheme who’s implementing an agroforestry project.