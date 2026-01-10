Emergency £100,000 fund opened for snow-hit Scottish farmers

Scottish farmers hit by weeks of extreme winter weather are being offered emergency financial support through a new £100,000 fund as losses continue to mount across parts of the country.

RSABI has launched its Snow Impact Fund to support farming and crofting families in the worst-affected areas, particularly in the north and north-east of Scotland, where heavy snowfall and prolonged freezing conditions have caused widespread disruption.

The charity is offering payments of up to £1,000 per farming family business. Farmers facing significant additional costs or damage linked to the extreme weather are being urged to apply as soon as possible, either online via RSABI’s website or by calling its 24-hour helpline.

Funding will be awarded at RSABI’s discretion to applicants who meet the eligibility criteria and can provide evidence of losses or damage.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said the start of the year has been especially difficult for farming families in the hardest-hit regions.

She said “the start of 2026 has been a very trying time for farming families in the worst-hit parts of Scotland as they battle to feed and look after livestock in very challenging conditions”, while also dealing with frozen water supplies in “plummeting temperatures”.

Despite this, she said farmers have continued to support their wider communities, “keeping roads open and assisting vulnerable people in rural areas”.

Behind the scenes, however, the scale of damage is becoming clearer. Ms McLaren said “the exceptional snowfall is also taking a significant toll”, with reports of “collapsed roofs” and stores of feed and grain being affected.

Further disruption is expected once temperatures rise. She warned “there will almost certainly be flooding damage on the horizon too, on the back of the thaw when it eventually comes”, creating fresh challenges as farmers begin preparations for lambing and calving.

Alongside the emergency fund, RSABI has also launched a Snow Impact Appeal after receiving offers of donations from the public and from farmers in less affected parts of Scotland.

Ms McLaren said the charity had been “very touched by offers of donations”, adding that the appeal would help extend support to those most affected while also backing RSABI’s wider work across Scottish agriculture.

RSABI is urging anyone impacted by the extreme weather to make contact early, warning that demand for support is likely to grow as the full effects of the winter conditions continue to unfold.