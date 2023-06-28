Emergency authorisation for livestock feed cobalt salts in England and Wales

Emergency legislation for the authorisation of key cobalt salts to be used in livestock feed in England and Wales has been put forward after pressure from the industry.

In a letter received from farming minister Mark Spencer, it was confirmed that statutory instruments (SIs) for the urgent authorisation for the four cobalt additives have now been laid in parliament.

Responding to the Agricultural Industries Confederation's (AIC) call to join Scotland in granting an emergency authorisation, he said: "I received the Food Standards Agency's (FSA) recommendation and indicated my support.

"You will be pleased to know the SIs providing the urgent (provisional) authorisation for the four cobalt additives were laid in parliament on 22 June in England and Wales."

Cobalt supplementation is essential to the livestock industry, in particular for the sheep sector, as deficiency can result in debilitation, anaemia, emaciation and stunted growth.

In May, AIC and the British Association of Feed Supplement and Additive Manufacturers (BAFSAM) worked together to write to the FSA and Defra.

They submitted evidence and data on the animal welfare and economic implications of losing the four cobalt feed additives.

It comes after legislation approving the use of the the same cobalt salts was put to the Scottish Parliament earlier in June, following a co-ordinated effort by the two industry groups.

The SIs have been harmonised to collectively come into force across Great Britain on 15 July, ensuring uninterrupted market supply of cobalt feed additives.

James McCulloch, AIC's head of animal feed, said: "This is a great example of the industry and regulators working together to secure the right outcome for livestock farmers.

"This news will be especially welcome for sheep farmers across Great Britain wanting to supplement spring born lambs with cobalt to help ensure good growth rates over the summer months.

"AIC is grateful for the support from the FSA, FSS and Minister Spencer on this important matter."