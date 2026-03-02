England's shearing stars head to New Zealand for world showdown

England’s shearing elite are preparing to test themselves against the best in the world as the 2026 World Shearing & Wool Handling Championships get under way in New Zealand this week.

The competition, widely regarded as the pinnacle of the sport, will be staged in Masterton from 4–7 March alongside the iconic Golden Shears.

Twenty-eight countries will take part, with traditional powerhouses such as New Zealand and Australia expected to set the benchmark on home soil.

Last held in 2023 at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland, the championships now shift to one of shearing’s spiritual homes — a setting where speed, stamina and razor-sharp precision will be under intense scrutiny.

England will field a six-strong team managed by Devon’s Gavin Stephens, with competitors having spent several weeks in New Zealand acclimatising and fine-tuning their form.

In the machine shearing events, Matt Smith returns to the world stage for a second time. A British Wool Ambassador, he will be aiming to build on his previous international experience in front of a knowledgeable global audience.

He is joined by Nick Greaves, who makes his World Championships debut after achieving a long-held career ambition.

Among his standout achievements is a treble at the Bath & West Show, where he won the Open, the English National and the Six Nations team title — a performance that underlined his credentials at the highest level.

Blade shearing will see Andrew Mudge compete at his sixth World Championships. He claimed third place when the event was last held in Scotland in 2023 and will be looking to convert experience into another podium challenge.

Alongside him is George Mudge, a seasoned competitor who has represented England in blade shearing on multiple occasions and remains a familiar figure on the international circuit.

England’s wool handling challenge blends youth and experience.

Jess Parkhouse, aged just 20, will compete at her first World Championships during her third working season in New Zealand.

At the other end of the spectrum, Hilary Bond-Harding will attend her tenth championships, having previously been crowned World Champion Woolhandler in 2014.

With medals at stake and national pride on the line, a strong showing in Masterton would reinforce England’s standing on the global stage and provide a significant boost for the domestic industry.

Offering his backing ahead of the championships, British Wool chief executive Andrew Hogley said: “Best of luck to the England team at the World Championships.”

He added: “The discipline and commitment you have shown as a team are worthy of being displayed on the global stage, competing against the world's best.”

Details of live streaming will be available via the British Wool Farm Facebook page as England bids to make its mark in one of rural sport’s most demanding arenas.