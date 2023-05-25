England's tenanted farming sector to be scrutinised by MPs

The role played by tenant farmers in England - and how it can be consolidated - will be scrutinised by a cross-party group of MPs.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee said they would be looking into the sector's situation following a review of it led by Baroness Kate Rock.

Concerns in particular have been raised over the "unintended consequences" of the government's new Environmental Land Management Schemes (ELMS) on the sector.

There are worries that Defra’s design of the post-Brexit environmental schemes would provide tenant farmers with unfair access.

Tenant farmers work approximately one third of all farmed land in England.

A series of recommendations were by Baroness Kate Rock published in October 2022, and the government’s initial response was published this week.

Chair of the EFRA Committee, Sir Robert Goodwill MP, said: “With new government rules on agriculture seemingly popping up all the time, we must make sure our tenant farmers are properly supported in their crucial role.

“We’re grateful to Baroness Rock for her work. The EFRA committee is well aware of her recommendations and we will look carefully at those the government chooses to accept.

"If some of the recommendations are not adopted, we will be keen to establish why not”.

Dr Neil Hudson, member of EFRA committee, added that tenant farmers were "at the heart of our rural communities".

"Our new EFRA Inquiry will be evaluating the findings of the excellent Rock Review and the government’s response to her report.

“We will look to make recommendations to government to protect and support our vital tenant farming sector who do so much for our food security and for our rural areas.”

The Committee is inviting written submissions to the inquiry from people in various parts of the sector as well as experts, academics and others.