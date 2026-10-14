England targets 10% organic farmland in major government shake-up

Organic farming could expand under Defra's new plan, but industry leaders want stronger financial support

England's organic farmland could almost triple over the next decade under a new government plan aimed at boosting British food production and capitalising on a £3.9 billion organic market.

The Organic Action Plan for England, published by Defra on Wednesday (14 October), sets out an ambition to increase organically managed farmland from 3.4% to 10%, while strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on imports.

The announcement has been welcomed by the English Organic Forum (EOF), although the organisation has warned that stronger financial support will be needed to turn the government's ambitions into reality.

England currently has around 301,000 hectares of organically managed land, accounting for the largest share of organic farmland in the UK.

However, despite growing consumer demand, the amount of organic farmland in England has remained relatively static, increasing by just 1.5% in 2025.

Meanwhile, UK organic retail sales reached £3.9 billion last year, representing annual growth of 4.2%, according to figures highlighted in Defra's action plan.

The government believes this gap between domestic production and consumer demand presents an opportunity for British farmers, particularly as a significant proportion of organic products continues to be imported.

The plan, covering 2026 to 2036 and beyond, aims to support more farmers converting to organic production, improve market access and encourage greater investment in domestic supply chains.

It also seeks to increase demand for British organic produce through improved consumer awareness and greater use of organic food in public sector purchasing.

Under the proposals, farmers considering organic conversion would receive better access to practical guidance, financial information, peer support and market intelligence.

Defra also intends to work with industry representatives to identify opportunities for growth across horticulture, arable farming, dairy, red meat and poultry.

The plan recognises the contribution organic farming can make towards improving soil health, water quality, biodiversity and animal welfare, while reducing reliance on synthetic fertilisers and pesticides.

Adrian Steele, co-chair of the English Organic Forum and Soil Association farming adviser, welcomed the government's commitment.

He said: "An Organic Action Plan for England is a win for the UK's food and farming system."

Mr Steele said expanding organic production could help deliver wider environmental objectives while giving British farmers greater opportunities to meet growing consumer demand.

He added: "With growing consumer demand for organic often being met by imports, we have long called for a more joined-up approach that breaks down supply chain barriers and helps farmers meet that demand."

A central focus of the plan is addressing the obstacles that have discouraged farmers from converting to organic production.

Defra acknowledges that certification costs, the conversion period and uncertainty over future prices and market stability remain significant barriers.

The government has pledged to maintain organic support through existing Environmental Land Management schemes, including the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) and Countryside Stewardship.

It will also keep the organic offer under review and consider improvements where possible.

However, the action plan does not announce a new ringfenced funding package, despite calls from the EOF for stronger financial incentives to support conversion and existing organic businesses.

The organisation believes dedicated financial support will be essential if more farmers are to make the transition and invest with confidence.

Sos Stopes, EOF co-chair and policy adviser to Organic Farmers & Growers CIC, said the publication followed extensive work between the sector and Defra.

She said: “It is encouraging to see the Organic Action Plan for England published.”

Ms Stopes also welcomed the support of Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle, describing the plan as recognition of organic farming's contribution towards the government's environmental ambitions.

Organic Farmers & Growers (OF&G) described the publication as a significant milestone following a lengthy development process.

The organisation said the plan would focus on improving organic supply, increasing domestic production and stimulating demand through consumer awareness and public sector purchasing.

OF&G said: “The Organic Action Plan for England (OAPE) has been a long time in the making and marks a considerable milestone for the organic sector.”

Another priority is improving links between farmers, processors and retailers to ensure more of the UK's organic demand can be met through domestic production.

Defra plans to explore establishing an Organic Observatory to collect and publish information on production, imports, exports, prices and consumer purchasing trends.

The government will also work with the sector to identify products where British producers could expand output, particularly in areas currently dependent on imports.

Public sector food purchasing is another potential growth opportunity, with schools, hospitals and other institutions identified as possible markets for organic produce.

The plan includes work to increase the proportion of food meeting higher environmental standards in public procurement, with organic products among those eligible.

Milk, cereals and seasonal vegetables have been identified as initial priorities for exploring how domestic supply could meet greater public sector demand.

The announcement comes ahead of the Organic Trade Conference 2026, taking place at London's Barbican on Thursday (15 October).

More than 200 representatives from across the organic sector are expected to attend, with Soil Association Certification due to reveal the latest market growth trends.

Despite welcoming the government's direction, the EOF has stressed that success will depend on practical delivery rather than the publication of the plan alone.

The organisation wants to see more farmers able to convert, stronger domestic supply chains and a greater share of consumer demand met by British-grown organic food.

Defra and the EOF will jointly oversee delivery, with progress assessed against changes in organic land area, domestic production, trade, public sector purchasing and consumer awareness.