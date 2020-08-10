English Winter Fair 2020 cancelled amid Covid-19 uncertainty

The event, which was due to take place in November 2020, is a firm fixture in the agricultural calendar

The 2020 English Winter Fair has been cancelled after the organising committee agreed that Covid-19 restrictions would negatively impact the experience of exhibitors and show-goers.

The event is a firm fixture in the agricultural calendar with farmers and food producers coming from across the UK to take part in two days of competitions.

Part of the show’s attraction is its diversity with food, farming, shopping and socialising all featuring.

Thousands of people were expected to pour through the gates of the Staffordshire Showground in November.







But with uncertainty still hanging over the feasibility of large public gatherings, and farmers needing time to prepare, the Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society has taken the decision to cancel for 2020.

Richard Williams, the Society’s chief executive, said: “It was a hard decision to make but I believe that, given the circumstances, it is the right one.

“Organising an event of this scale takes a huge amount of resources and effort from both our team and those who take part, so it is not a decision we’ve taken lightly.

“However, the safety of all involved is a clear priority – as is the experience of anyone taking part or attending – and Covid-19 restrictions will be with us for months yet.

“While it is disappointing to have to cancel, the show will return bigger and better in 2021.”

The 2021 English Winter Fair will take place on 20 and 21 November.