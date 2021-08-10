English Winter Fair to return after last year's cancellation

Farmers will be able to attend this year's English Winter Fair following the cancellation of last year's due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the UK’s best cattle, sheep and pigs are expected to enter the Fair and the National Pedigree Calf Show, which takes place on 20 and 21 November.

The National Pedigree Calf Show will take place on the Saturday, while the overall Winter Fair champion will be judged on Sunday. Both classes carry a £1,000 prize for the supreme champion.

The Duke of Norfolk competition hosted by the Royal Smithfield Club returns again for 2021. Introduced in 2019, the competition sees breed societies select a set of three animals from existing pedigree classes to represent their breed.

In the carcass hall, butchers and food producers will showcase their meat products, and the Christmas Country Fair will be back.

Farmers will also be able to get support and business advice from a breadth of farming organisations and experts that will be on hand to provide information.

Richard Williams, CEO of Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society, said: “I am thrilled to welcome farmers and the rural community back after what has been a particularly isolating 18 months.

“The Fair has long been a highlight for Britain’s farmers, bringing them together for a rare social event and showcasing the high standard of livestock each year by top producers from across the UK.

“Being able to gather with like-minded folk to celebrate and showcase British food and farming has been sorely missed during lockdown and we are all looking forward to this event more than ever."

The schedule for the event will be published in mid-September.