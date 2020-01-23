Enriched eggs - New Year, New You

Enriched brands have been sold in the UK and around the world for a number of years

By supplementing laying hen’s feed, it is possible to produce enriched eggs that have the potential to improve the health and nutrition of those that eat them.

For example, selenium, vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids are nutrients that many people are not getting enough of in their diets.

Instead of taking these nutrients as a supplement, their availability is improved by supplying them as part of a food.

Enriched brands have been sold in the UK and around the world for a number of years, but perhaps more producers and packers could take advantage of the opportunities for enrichment.







UK examples in this niche market are often from small or medium sized packers are enabling them to differentiate their products from other free range eggs, with the aim of maintaining margins and preventing commoditization.

Supplying higher levels of these nutrients can only be a good thing for the birds themselves; also supporting their own immune systems and antioxidant defenses. Benefits are also seen in terms of egg quality.

The concept

There is a trend in human nutrition to identify new super foods that we should all be eating. They are sold as providing health giving nutrients in a natural package.

For example, pomegranate juice as a powerful antioxidant or oats for their cholesterol reducing ability.

What if the health benefits of animal products could be similarly marketed, to take advantage of the well-being market?

It is possible to feed animals higher levels of certain nutrients, in order to enrich the eggs, meat or milk they produce.

Eggs are a good example of a successfully marked enriched animal product. Eggs are increasingly seen as a nutrient rich, healthy food so improving their credentials makes sense.

Examples on the market include those that are enriched with fatty acids, particularly Omega 3 or DHA as well as carotenoids, B vitamins, vitamin D, selenium and other trace elements.

The level in selenium-enriched brands sold, means that one egg supplies a significant percentage of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) – making up the shortfall in normal dietary ranges.

There have been numerous trials showing the effectiveness of increasing selenium levels in eggs by feeding hens organic selenium.

It has also been shown that vitamin E is easily transferred from the feed to the egg and it is possible to produce eggs containing more than 15 mg of vitamin E.

Omega 3 enriched eggs have been around for a while, but the ingredients fed to the hens are changing. In the past flaxseed/linseed was used to increase omega 3 levels but now micro algal products can directly increase DHA, without ‘off-odours’ being a concern.

Benefits to human nutrition

Selenium is a powerful antioxidant, part of the enzyme glutathione peroxidase, which protects cells from damage by free radicals. It is also known to be important for immunity and fertility.

There is concern that most people are not getting enough selenium. The UK recommended daily allowance (RDA) for selenium are 60 mcg for women and 75 mcg for men.

However, it is estimated the average intakes are only 39 mcg per day. Along with eggs, meat and fish; selenium is found in cereals, certain vegetables and nuts.

However, the level they contain depends on the amount found in the soil where they are grown. Studies have shown that soils in the UK (and much of Europe) are becoming increasing depleted in selenium, along with other minerals.

Therefore, it can be difficult for people to increase their selenium intake without the use of supplements.

Omega 3’s are essential fatty acids and DHA is the one that is particularly important for cognitive function and heart health. Research has shown that increasing dietary levels of omega 3/DHA can lower cholesterol, regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

DHA is particularly important for pregnant women; as it plays an important role in foetal development of the brain, eyes and nervous system.

Many national health authorities recommend an intake of around 500mg/day for adults. But actual intakes are often much lower, for example in the UK the average is 244mg/day.

One of the reasons for is low consumption of oily fish and seafood, which are the main sources of DHA.

Technical considerations

Steve Pritchard, of Premier Nutrition, agreed that enriched eggs are an interesting concept but one that needs a clear message and scientific support behind it.

“There are several brands that have been and gone, producers need to do their research and work with experts to create a credible product.

“In terms of health claims, they need to be approved and meet a certain percentage of the RDA to be declared a ‘source of’ (15%) or ‘rich’ or ‘excellent source of’ (30%).”

“What you need to consider first is the nutrient you want to enrich the eggs with and how efficiently it will transfer into the egg.

“This varies between nutrients, along with the source and type of additive you are using. Next you need to check if there are any regulatory limits to how much of that nutrient you can add to laying hen feed.

“Or how much the total ration provides and that if you feed up to the limit, that you will end up with a meaningful amount in the egg. For this reason, highly bioavailable sources are often used.

“The ideal situation is that you provide 50% RDA of a particular nutrient in one egg. This way you make a significant impact to the diet of the person eating the eggs and the health benefit to the consumer is clear.”

A specific example is that of selenium. There is a 0.5ppm limit on the amount of selenium that poultry diets can provide.

“Some will come from the raw materials, so it’s generally agreed that you shouldn’t add more than 0.3ppm via the premix. Therefore, in order to ensure a useful amount is transferred to the egg organic sources are used, as they are more bioavailable.”

“Another consideration is if the product and level you are adding it at will affect the diet - in terms of its nutritional balance or consistency. And if it will affect the appearance or eating quality of the egg.”

An example of this is the use of fish oils, which can result in a ‘fishy’ taint to the egg. Similarly adding high levels of linseed oil, or sources of linoleic acid from other seeds, can be a problem.

“As with all oils you need to make sure that you have a consistent and good quality source. Rancidity of these oils is a risk, as the long chain fatty acids are more unstable.

“There is the potential for negative effects on both the feed and the eggs. The level you use is also important to prevent these issues and you cannot simply add the product on top – its oil content needs to be factored into the formulation.”

For these reasons, it is becoming more popular to use an algal source of DHA. However, the benefit of using fish oil, in terms of sustainability, is that it is using a by-product from the human food chain.

“Commercial supplies of these oils will have had food-grade antioxidants added, in order to stabilise them.”

Similarly, if the level of omega 3 fatty acids in the human diet is increased, you are introducing an unstable product and more dietary antioxidants are required.

“This is where multiple enrichments work well. For example, by supplying eggs with higher levels of omega 3 and selenium, you are providing the antioxidant support along with the benefits of omega 3.

“Or products may be complementary, antioxidants supplied by higher levels of vitamin E and selenium – work well together and provide more to weave into the marketing story.”

Benefits to bird health

Adding organic selenium to livestock diets doesn’t just benefit the people that consume them. Parameters including fertility, immunity and growth are improved.

The quality of the eggs themselves is also affected, for example improved Haugh units and increased shell strength.

Similarly increasing dietary levels of DHA optimises flock health and productivity. In principle, these benefits may go part or all the way to paying for the cost of feeding extra nutrients.

Steve added that these effects are not always easy to quantify or factor into cost calculations.

“Producers are unlikely to factor in the effect on the hens themselves. It is very likely that there will be benefits in terms of health and performance - these will be taken as a bonus.

“This is not the primary driver and one that isn’t necessarily understood by the consumers. But certainly, these enrichments can only be positive for immunity, bone strength and egg quality.”

In terms of financial projections, it should be remembered that producers often won’t sell all the eggs from all the hens they are feeding an enriched diet.

“There is a significant addition to diet cost, when enriching the feed in this way. This cost will be passed onto the consumer with enriched eggs costing 10-30% higher than standard free range eggs.

Marketing

Enrichment is not limited to one nutrient; on-going research is looking at the opportunities of enriching animal products with combinations.

In this way, two eggs could make up the deficit in several RDA’s. Combining the health benefits of selenium and omega 3’s together, for example, increases both the marketing opportunities as well as the health benefits.

Single benefit product being commoditised; where an enrichment that was used to differentiate, ends up being taken over by retailers. With more of a brand story this isn’t possible.

Despite the higher price of enriched eggs, it is still a cheaper way, compared to supplements, for people to increase their intake of these nutrients.

Steve went on to describe how, “putting a few solutions together, creates an overall benefit to the consumer – rather than a single added feature.

For example, heart health or joint support. It is important to remember that for the public hen welfare is a bigger driver than any enrichment. So, supporting the claims is important whilst the benefits of free range egg production still need to be highlighted.”

However, he observes that it is often those products with the largest marketing budget, rather than the technically best product, who sell the most enriched eggs.

“They do so by hitting a keynote with the public by addressing a topical health concern.”

What’s on the supermarket shelves

Some UK egg packers are also enriching eggs and or highlighting the benefits of the nutrient content of eggs.

Noble Foods have added to the Happy Egg brand concept by highlighting the benefits to consumers and hens, of an adequate and highly available source of Vitamin D.

More bioavailable sources of vitamin D are already used in laying diets to improve bone strength and eggshell quality.

Sainsbury's sell Woodland Free Range Eggs Rich in Omega 3, Waitrose also have Free Range Omega 3 Rich Eggs and Golden Irish sell their Omega 3 eggs in UK retailers.

Several other packers and retailers’ market have tried Omega 3 eggs and a lutein enriched egg has also been available. St Ewe’s Boost the Roost as an example of a successful enriched egg brand in the UK.

The product is enriched with extra selenium and DHA included in the hen’s diet. Speaking to Rebecca Tonks, she explained that getting the product to where it is today has been a useful learning exercise.

More about her experience of producing and marketing enriched eggs; along with other examples from around the world will be featured in an upcoming issue.

Niche potential

Martin Humphrey of Humphrey Feeds & Pullets has worked with customers to develop feeds for the creation of enriched eggs, including St Ewe.

“The diet for Rebecca’s hens contains selenium, DHA and much more; in order to support the health of the consumers and the bird’s themselves.

“High quality ingredients are used throughout the diet to optimise the benefits and avoid problems.”

When linseed oil, or similar, is used to increase omega 3 levels - the oil element can over stimulate egg size.

“This can have a negative effect on bird welfare as well as egg quality. If these oils are used, the ration needs to be carefully balanced to prevent this and also create a workable mash. Using an algal source of DHA mitigates this issue.”

He re-iterated the point that when considering feeding an enriched diet the first priority should be to ensure it is not injurious to the hens’ themselves.

“There are several brands on the market that are high in omega 3, and there are certainly not concerns from the nutrient itself. Enriched eggs create a point of difference, particularly if a package of ingredients is included.

“However, the benefits need to be communicated to consumers very well and is such a way that the eggs don’t become ‘me-too’ product.

“As they will simply move onto an alternative, depending on price etc.”

Martin believe that the positive message of enriched eggs is very well suited to small and medium sized packers who are ‘up against it’ in terms margin and is an antidote to the potential of free range eggs becoming a commodity product.

“We are happy to work with anyone that would like to explore the possibilities of an enriched egg concept.”

The connection between food and health is becoming more apparent to consumers. Producers have the ability to promote the fact that eggs can deliver health-giving nutrients, over and above those they already contain.

It offers a way to differentiate and add value throughout the supply chain, taking advantage of new marketing opportunities for eggs.