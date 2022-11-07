Entrepreneur competitions open for young Staffordshire farmers

Two new entrepreneur competitions for young farmers living in and around Staffordshire have launched, with a total prize pot of £4,000.

Organisers of the English Winter Fair have unveiled the competitions, designed to recognise a Young Achiever in a Farming Enterprise, and Young Achiever in a Farm Diversification Business.

Staffordshire & Birmingham Agricultural Society said they are open to those aged 35 and under living in Staffordshire, or within 10 miles of its border.

The diversification award carries a £2,000 first prize, and the judges will be looking for a young farmer who has shown "exceptional success" in a farm diversification business.

A first prize of £1,000 is on offer in the farming enterprise category for a farmer who has presented "outstanding skills, dedication, and achievement" in agriculture.

A further £1,000 will be shared amongst the runners up at the judge’s discretion.

Richard Williams, chief executive of the society, said: “Young farmers and those growing up in the countryside have always been a huge part of the Winter Fair so it is wholly appropriate for the 2022 event to launch these fantastic awards.

“They recognise both excellence and achievement from the entrepreneurial under-35s who live and work in and around Staffordshire and I’m looking forward to seeing a great set of entries across the board.”

The finalists of the enterprise award will have their farms visited, while the finalists of the diversification award will be interviewed by a panel of judges, who may also visit their business.

There will be a total of 10 finalists and their guests from across the two competitions who will be guests of the Society at next year’s County Dinner, where the awards will be presented.

For the diversification award, the entry form will require a brief description of the business and five key points about the business, with finalists asked to provide further documentation.

The closing date for both competitions is 31 March 2023. Farmers can enter themselves or nominate others.