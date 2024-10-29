Entrepreneurs in dairy sector can now apply for grants of up to £50,000

Entrepreneurs in the dairy sector can now apply for grants of up to £50,000 through a new programme aiming to support visionary projects.

The Legacy Entrepreneurship Acceleration Programme (LEAP), funded by the Dick Lawes Legacy Fund, will provide support and mentorship to farms.

It will support up to eight selected projects in 2024-2025, with a particular focus on dairy sector farm-to-fork processes and animal nutrition.

Grants of between £30,000 and £50,000 will be issued per project.

The fund is in memory of Dick Lawes, an entrepreneur who left a lasting impact on the dairy industry.

He founded the animal nutrition business Volac; and L.E. Pritchitt & Co, now part of Lakeland Dairies.

Jane Neville, Trustee and daughter of Dick Lawes, said: "We are incredibly proud of my father’s achievements.

"He understood that the entrepreneurial journey is filled with opportunities, and I am delighted to further extend his legacy by supporting entrepreneurs through the launch of the LEAP programme.

“This launch also highlights the vital importance of collaboration between industry and academia, ensuring continued support for innovation through the Dick Lawes Legacy Fund.

"His belief and mantra ‘not if – when’, is particularly fitting for this initiative.”

National food specialist science hub, AberInnovation, located near Aberystwyth, is rolling out the programme on behalf of the Dick Lawes Legacy Fund.

Dr Rhian Hayward, CEO of AberInnovation, said: "As we celebrate four years of driving innovation, we are excited and feel privileged to launch the LEAP Programme.

“The Dick Lawes Legacy Fund is providing crucial support to projects that have the potential to make a significant impact in the fields of agriculture, food, nutrition and life sciences."