Entrepreneurs in Dairying returns to shape future of British dairy

Applications are now open for the 2025 Entrepreneurs in Dairying programme – the sector's leading business training course for ambitious next-gen farmers.

Aspiring dairy professionals across the UK are being invited to apply for the 2025 intake of the specialist business training course.

The initiative is designed to equip the next generation of dairy entrepreneurs with the skills to succeed in a competitive and evolving sector.

Running from late September to November 2025, the programme is aimed at individuals looking to expand their roles in the dairy industry—whether through tenancies, joint ventures, share farming arrangements, or scaling up existing enterprises.

Now in its second decade, the course is delivered by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), in collaboration with the NFU, AHDB and the Andersons Centre.

It has already supported more than 450 participants from a range of backgrounds, offering practical, expert-led sessions covering business planning, finance, taxation, leadership, succession and more.

The 2025 edition will be delivered in-person and split across two key regions—Midlands and North and Scotland, and the South—to ensure accessibility and local relevance.

Key topics covered in the course include milk markets and the dairy supply chain, business structures, finance and taxation.

Participants will also explore people management and leadership, as well as dairy branding and marketing strategies.

The course is open to those aged 20 and over with some dairy experience. Places are limited, and early application is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

The cost of the programme is £580 + VAT, with additional costs for optional overnight accommodation during some sessions.

Applications close on 30 August 2025 and can be completed online on RABDF's website.