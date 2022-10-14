Entries for 2023 Royal Dairy Innovation Award now open

Entries are now open for the 2023 Royal Dairy Innovation Award for companies with a product or service exhibited at Dairy-Tech that positively impacts UK dairy.

The award, sponsored by the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL), is for research and development in the field of dairy farming.

It will be awarded for the most practical, relevant product or service which is, or likely to be, the most significant innovation for the future of dairying.

Entries must be submitted online to the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) by 9 December, where they will then be judged and a shortlist of three finalists selected.

They must include a written description, supporting literature and online demonstrations, where possible.

The shortlisted finalists will give a presentation or demonstration at Dairy-Tech 2023 on 1 February at Stoneleigh Park.

Following that, the winner will be announced at the end of the Innovation Hub programme at Dairy-Tech.

Each of the finalists will receive a Finalist Certificate to display on their stand at the show.

Lyndsay Chapman, CIEL chief executive explained: “CIEL provides a front door for the dairy sector looking for science-based solutions.

"The UK dairy sector has a great track record of innovation and we’re pleased to be supporting future dairy innovators in collaboration with the RABDF.”

Representatives from the winning company will be invited to Buckingham Palace in April 2023 to receive a signed framed certificate and trophy from the Princess Royal.

Applications close on 9 December 2022.