Entries now open for 2023 British Farming Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 British Farming Awards which aim to shine a light on the dedicated work delivered by farmers across the country.

The annual event makes a return this year, with awards up for grabs across farming’s core sectors such as dairy, beef, sheep, arable and contracting.

There is recognition in other groups such as family farms, students, new entrants, agri-tech and farm diversifications.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by Morrisons, also welcome nominations of businesses which have introduced positive changes.

These could include a farm embracing technology, streamlining production and efficiency, educating the public about food provenance or revamping their business models through diversification.

Sophie Throup, Morrisons head of agriculture said: “As long-term supporters of British farming, we want to thank farmers across the country for the work they continue to do in these challenging times.

“We want to support the recognition of the effort, care, innovation and skills British farmers put into making and providing food we are all proud of.”

Olivia Midgley, editor of Farmers Guardian, added: “We know the UK is home to some of the best and brightest farming talent in the world.

"From its rich history in technology and innovation, its place in feeding an ever-growing population and, of course, nurturing our natural world – there are infinite reasons to be proud of.

“That is why we believe our British Farming Awards are so important and to enjoy our world-class industry and the people behind it who make it tick and go that extra mile.”

What are the award categories?

Entries are now open for the 2023 British Farming Awards, with the closing date set at 23 June. Nominations can be made online.

Categories include:

• Agricultural Student of the Year

• Agri-Tech Innovator of the Year

• Arable Farmer of the Year

• Beef Farmer of the Year (sponsored by ABP)

• Contractor of the Year (sponsored by Kuhn)

• Dairy Farmer of the Year (sponsored by KW Alternative Feeds)

• Digital Innovator of the Year

• Diversification of the Year (sponsored by NFU Mutual)

• Family Farming Business of the Year (sponsored by Goodyear)

• Farm Worker of the Year (sponsored by Isuzu)

• Farmers Guardian Farming Hero (sponsored by Eternit)

• Grassland Farmer of the Year (sponsored by Germinal)

• New Entrant Award: Against the Odds (sponsored by Massey Ferguson)

• Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture (sponsored by NSF)

• Sheep Farmer of the Year (sponsored by SAI Global)

• Sustainable Farmer of the Year (sponsored by Lloyds)