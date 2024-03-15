Entries now open for 2024 British Farming Awards

The British Farming Awards, which aim to shine a light on the work taking place across the industry and the driving forces behind it, have now opened for entries.

Now in its 12th year, the annual event, supported by Morrisons, will celebrate the diversity and resilience of British farmers and their businesses.

Alongside the core farming sectors – arable, beef, dairy, sheep and beef – the awards also recognise the importance of sustainable practices, innovations within agri-tech and those who have diversified.

The role of family farms will be championed, as will new entrants and agricultural students, all of which are seen as vital to the future of the industry.

The awards also welcome nominations of businesses which have introduced positive changes, streamlined production and efficiency and adapted structures to tackle the industry's challenges.

Sarah Whittaker-Smith, event director of the awards said: “I am honoured to play a role in an event that magnifies the extraordinary talent within the UK agricultural sector.

"The awards gives our community an opportunity to celebrate amongst peers. It is an evening where we all together to honour the unsung heroes of farming and to reflect on the strides we have made throughout the year.

"We are excited to announce that we will be hosting an ‘entry guidance day’ on 12 April designed to assist you in navigating the entry process and offer guidance on crafting a compelling submission."

The Farmers Guardian Farming Hero is a prestigious award included in the event, designed to recognise one individual’s dedication to the farming industry.

This person will have worked tirelessly for UK farming, either through delivering innovation, championing the needs for fellow farmers, spearheading change and/or promoting the industry to the wider public.

The public can nominate someone, and they will not be notified that they have been nominated unless they are chosen as the winner of the award.

The British Farming Awards has also launched a new award for 2024 - the Agricultural Influencer of the Year.

The introduction of social media influencers in farming is booming, with more and more farmers recognising the benefits of multimedia platforms.