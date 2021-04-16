Entries now open for livestreamed Royal Highland Show

Entries are now open for this year's Royal Highland Show as exhibitors prepare for judging following the cancellation of last year's event due to the pandemic.

The online entry portal for this year's show, which will go-ahead behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions, has been launched.

Taking place over 14 to 20 June, the event will see livestock judging, equestrian, food and drink and rural skills livestreamed from the Ingliston showground in Edinburgh.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said this year's show will mark the first time exhibitors will have been in the ring since 2019.

Entries can be made online for Beef Cattle; Dairy Calves & Showmanship; Sheep; Goats; Scottish Bread Championship; Scottish Dairy Championship; Scottish Handcraft Championship and the Technical Innovation Awards, with the closing date set for 7 May.

Heavy Horse and Light Horse entries will open a week later on 23 April and close on 21 May, RHASS said.

And entries for Show Jumping, Sheep Shearing and Poultry will be announced in the coming days.

Confirmed full schedules will be published mid-May once all entries have been received.

The majority of classes will be live streamed as they happen from Ingliston, with others being featured in an ‘on demand’ section of RHASS' website for later viewing.

All content will be free to access, the society confirmed, with RHASS Members gaining access to an exclusive ‘Members Only’ area of the website.

RHASS Chairman Bill Gray said: "The team has been working hard to ensure we can still carry out our charitable remit of supporting and promoting Scotland’s agricultural industries this year.

“Our exhibitors and their livestock are no doubt eagerly anticipating the opportunity to get back into the show rings, and we know that this will be an important event for the rural community to reconnect and come together after a tough year.

“For the first time ever, our classes will be livestreamed, meaning your livestock or business will be showcased to homes across the world."