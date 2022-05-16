Entries open for this year's Gold Cup dairy competition

Entries are now open for this year's NMR RABDF Gold Cup competition, an annual award highlighting dairy businesses for all-around excellence.

The award, organised by RABDF and sponsored by NMR, was first launched in 1920 and has been won by some of the country's most influential dairy farmers.

Dairy businesses can enter through their milk recording organisation, where they must meet minimum herd size, production, and health criteria.

They can also enter by being nominated by consultants, discussion groups or companies that support their business.

The Gold Cup is open to all herd management systems, including block calving herds, grazing herds, and housed herds.

RABDF says entrants must demonstrate high standards of herd health, fertility and business management.

All herds with official milk records who meet the qualifying criteria have been notified and invited to enter.

Qualifying and nominated herds can complete a comprehensive entry form for consideration by the 2022 Gold Cup judges.

A short list is drawn up for visiting by the judges in late summer 2022, before the 2022 winner is announced at Dairy-Tech in February 2023.

When entering, RABDF says producers must demonstrate through their official milk records milk production, somatic cell count and genetic merit data and for spring calving herds, their spring calving index.

Applications must be sent electronically to romanymarshall@rabdf.co.uk by 29 July 2022.