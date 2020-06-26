Entry deadline extended for British Farming Awards

Alongside farming’s core sectors – dairy, beef, sheep – there is also recognition in other valued groups, such as family farms, students and new entrants

The entry deadline for the annual British Farming Awards has been extended by a further seven days, organisers AgriBriefing have said.

The closing date for entries has been extended to Friday 3 July as it had been a 'difficult few months for most farmers' due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The first ever virtual British Farming Awards, organised by AgriBriefing and sponsored by Morrisons, will be celebrated on 21 October.

Celebrating the innovative and determined farmers across all sectors, the awards event will showcase the diversity and adaptability of the UK’s finest producers.

Alongside farming’s core sectors – dairy, beef, sheep, arable and machinery – there is also recognition in other valued groups, such as family farms, students, new entrants, and diversifications.

Sophie Throup, Morrisons head of agriculture said: “We are long-term supporters of British farming and this year more than ever would like to thank and celebrate the work of farmers who are helping us to feed the nation.

“The effort, innovation and skills which go into providing food farmed to the high standards we all enjoy is something we should be proud of.”

Farmers Guardian editor Ben Briggs added: “Ensuring the country does not go hungry is what British farming has always done, in the midst of the pandemic, it is their efforts which have kept – and will carry on keeping - families fed and retail shelves full.

“Agriculture has always been a vibrant and crucially important sector and the British Farming Awards has always sought to shine a light on the innovation, determination and excellence that makes our proud industry tick.”