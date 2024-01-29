Environment Agency launches consultation on increased permit charges

A consultation on proposed increases to the Environment Agency’s (EA) water quality permit charges has been launched today.

The EA funds its activities through environmental permitting charges, which are applied both when an application for a permit is made and annually to cover the costs of regulating the permit.

Most existing permits are held by water firms and this sector will see the biggest proposed increase in charges, which were last updated in 2018.

However, customers from other sectors, including agriculture, will also see increases.

The EA, which is responsible for regulating water quality in England, said that increased funding would allow for more boots on the ground working to regulate.

It added that the proposed changes would also allow for the advancement of digital and data capabilities to target efforts in the right places.

These changes will support the industry to implement good practice and allow the Environment Agency to act on pollution and non-compliance, the agency said.

"We are encouraging all those impacted by proposed changes to respond to the consultation as feedback will be vital for shaping the final approach," an EA spokesperson said.

"The public consultation will run for six weeks, with an Environment Agency response published in due course setting out next steps.

"Changes to permitting are due to come into force in spring 2024."

The EA's consultation closes for responses on 11 March 2024.