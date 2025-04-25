Environment Agency proposes fee hikes for farmers' permits

The Environment Agency has launched a public consultation on proposals to increase a range of regulatory charges in response to rising operational costs.

These increases, ranging from 7.5% to 14%, would affect several environmental permitting and waste charging schemes for the 2025-2026 period.

The consultation is open until 14 May, and the NFU is seeking feedback from farmers and growers before submitting a response.

The proposed fee hikes are driven by several factors, including a government-approved pay increase for EA staff and higher employer National Insurance contributions.

The Environment Agency also needs to account for rising costs related to corporate services and the ongoing development of IT systems.

From 2026 onwards, the agency plans to adjust all charges annually to align with inflation rates.

What does this mean for farmers?

Farmers will see changes to various application and annual charges for permits and licenses required for environmental activities.

Among the affected fees are:

• Abstraction licence application fees: 9.5% increase

• Abstraction licence annual fees: 10% increase

• Poultry permitting annual fees: 11.5% increase

• Flood risk activity application and annual fees: 7.5% increase

• Landspreading of sheep dip application fees: 9% increase

• Landspreading of sheep dip annual fees: 11% increase

• Biowaste (composting and anaerobic digestion) annual fees: 14% increase

Some fees will remain unaffected by these proposed changes.