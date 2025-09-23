Environmental audit finds red-listed birds on Devon farm

A Devon farm has recorded the return of skylarks and house sparrows, both on the UK’s red list of birds of conservation concern, following changes to its farming practices.

Elston Farm in Crediton, run by farmer Andy Gray, moved from intensive arable cropping to regenerative agricultural methods several years ago.

An environmental audit, funded by Lloyds Banking Group and carried out by Soil Association Exchange, found evidence of the two species among 18 bird types recorded on the farm.

The baseline survey, which assessed nearly 240,000 hectares across 685 UK farms, is described as the largest of its kind.

It has provided Elston Farm with information on potential environmental schemes and identified options for future improvements.

Mr Gray said the audit “pointed me towards environmental schemes I hadn’t come across before” and “got me thinking about some really practical ways I could make the most of the Sustainable Farming Incentive – including a few actions I wouldn’t have thought of myself.”

According to the report, Elston Farm has maintained 12,000 metres of hedgerows and created wildflower areas.

(Photo: Paul Eversley)

Other measures include silvopasture and herbal leys, covering around 26 acres, aimed at improving soil quality and providing varied habitats.

Soil carbon levels on the farm, which has sandy soils that typically store less carbon, were found to have risen from 1.2% to 2.4% in four years.

Mr Gray said: “Everything is functioning better, the porosity has dramatically improved, and I am regarding the future use with a different perspective.”

Lloyds Banking Group, which partnered with Soil Association Exchange on the wider survey, said the aim was to take a broader look at farming’s environmental impact.

Lee Reeves, the bank’s UK head of agriculture, said sustainable farming “is not just about reducing environmental impact, it’s about securing the future of the UK farming and food supply chain”.

Elston Farm also runs a butchery and has recently launched a dog food company using less popular cuts of meat.

Mr Gray said the audit results “add a layer of trust for our customers, as well as helping identify where we go next.”