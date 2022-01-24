Environmental grant scheme reopens for Scots farms

The Agri-Environment Climate Scheme has reopened for Scottish farmers who are looking to increase low-carbon land management practices.

The opening of AECS 2022 round is an opportunity for farmers to receive grants to invest in new practices which protect and enhance the environment.

First introduced in 2015, it offers annual payments for a wide range of management options, ranging from leaving unharvested conservation headlands in arable fields for wildlife through to wetland and bog management.

Farmers can also apply for payments towards the capital costs of one-off activities, such as the installation of livestock tracks or hard standings for troughs and gateways.

Mary Munro, head of farming in Scotland at Strutt & Parker, said there could be a significant amount of interest in the scheme this year.

"The 2022 round opened for applications on 24 January and will close on 29 April, with a small number of exceptions," she said.

"Applications for grants to improve slurry storage facilities can be made during the main AECS window (24 January - 29 April 2022); however, the deadline for stand-alone slurry store applications is 24 June 2022.

"For applications for Improving Public Access (IPA), there is a separate opening window: 28 February 2022 - Friday 29 April 2022 inclusive," Ms Munro added.

"There is also a slightly later deadline of 31 May 2022 for large collaborative applications because of the additional time it can take to pull together submissions involving several businesses."

Scotland's Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon said the scheme provided important funding to the farming sector to help achieve environmental goals.

"I have visited many farms, including the organic Peelham Farm recently, which have benefited from AECS and are playing their part in helping to restore and enhance nature.

"This will help to deliver increased biodiversity, improved soils and contribute to mitigating climate change at the same time as providing high quality, locally produced food."

