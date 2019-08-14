Environmental scheme to open soon for NI farmers

Successful applicants will be offered a five year agreement to deliver a range of targeted environmental measures

Northern Irish farmers can soon apply for the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Wider Level as applications are set to open from Monday 19 August to 20 September 2019.

Successful applicants will be offered a 5 year scheme agreement, which will start on 01 January 2020.

EFS Wider Level contains a range of measures that farmers can undertake on farm to enhance biodiversity, improve water quality, and mitigate against climate change. Farmers choose which options they prefer, depending on their individual preferences or farm type.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) says farmers must register, or have access to DAERA's online services, as applications must be submitted online.







Although there will be 5 weeks to submit an application, the department says it is advisable to start thinking about what options might be best suited to each farm from the range available.

Unlike previous agri-environment schemes, the EFS requires much of the work to be completed and claimed by the 01 June of the first year of the agreement.

Farmers should therefore be confident that they can complete all the work required to do within the stated time periods, it says.