EnviroSystems gets dual award win for sustainability and leadership

EnviroSystems, a UK specialist in animal bedding, teat care, and slurry inoculants, has won Business of the Year and The Green Award at two prestigious ceremonies.

The Business of the Year award was presented at the National Women in Agriculture Awards, held in London on 6 May.

Sponsored by the NFU, the award celebrates a female-led agricultural business that demonstrates consistent year-on-year growth, operational efficiency, financial strength, and a forward-thinking approach to technology and innovation.

Later in the week, EnviroSystems received The Green Award at the North West Family Business Awards, recognising family businesses that show outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability.

The feedback from the judges was as follows: "This winning family business showcases how passion and sustainability can shape every part of a business.

"With a strong, supportive culture and a deep commitment to reducing waste and driving long-term impact. They have overcome past challenges to emerge stronger than ever—a truly deserving winner.”

Founded by Liz Russell in 2001, EnviroSystems has grown steadily over the past two decades.

Today, it employs a diverse team — with a strong contingent of women — who continue to lead and drive the business forward.

The company is best known for its award-winning product, EnviroBed — a hygienic, sustainable bedding made from 100% recycled paper crumble.

Dried to 95% dry matter using renewable heat, EnviroBed offers dairy producers an environmentally friendly, low-carbon alternative to traditional bedding.

The innovation also earned EnviroSystems a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, recognising its significant contribution to sustainable agriculture.

Commenting on the recent wins, Liz Russell said: “I’m incredibly proud of these two prestigious awards and of our team — none of this would have been possible without them.

“I started the business from a blank sheet of paper, with a vision to create high-quality bedding for dairy cows using a by-product from the paper industry.

"That invention became EnviroBed, and it’s still going strong today — now made using renewable heat at our production site at Foggs Farm in Lancashire and our plants in Gloucestershire and Yorkshire.

“From day one, we’ve been passionate about developing sustainable solutions that genuinely make a difference on farm, while building a business that values innovation, diversity, and environmental responsibility.

"To be shortlisted alongside so many well-known companies at both award ceremonies was an honour — and winning two awards is a truly proud moment for us all.”