Essex farm employs unusual machinery to assist with chores

The TGA mobility scooter is delivering a unique helping hand for an Essex family farm

An Essex farming family have employed an unusual piece of machinery to assist with farm maintenance – a black and chrome, cult-classic mobility scooter.

The Hogsbjerg family purchased Clark’s Farm, near Belchamp Walter in 1948 and currently manage 1,500 hectares, trading as Griffin Farming.

Their arable land cultivates crops such as sugar beet, rye and barley and is combined with sheep grazing during the winter. Over 200 breeding ewes occupy the land.

This productive farm employs three full-time hands and is supported by a range of machinery including Fendt 820 tractors.







However, the farm utilises a more unique piece of equipment that is currently uncommon in this sector – an electric mobility scooter.

The TGA Supersport provides the farm with advantages. The Hogsbjergs say it is cost effective, eco-friendly and versatile for transporting materials.

And in terms of purchase price, it is lower than all RTVs and other compact land management vehicles.

The 8mph TGA Supersport is popular for those seeking independence off-road and who do not wish to drive a traditional-looking mobility scooter.

Popular with retired bikers, its design resembles more of a ‘Harley Davidson’ style motorbike than a traditional mobility vehicle.

It's three-wheel design has the capabilities to tackle challenging terrain in the countryside whilst delivering manoeuvrability.

Alice Howard, family member, highlighted the scooter's benefits: "It is ideal for many minor daily tasks from transporting sheep feed to kindling.

"We can zip around the yard and surrounding lands quietly and at no cost, its compact design means we can reach areas that wouldn't normally be accessible.

"Being electric is a massive advantage especially with the rising cost of fuel and through its sturdy design, we have never had any reliability issues. Our Collies tend to join us on board after a hard day.”

Its tight turn circle, 30-mile range and performance are ideal for general tasks around the farmyard and fields with the added advantage of no engine noise or fumes.

This means it can operate in barns and enclosed spaces without affecting livestock.