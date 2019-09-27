Essex farmer runs 'one of the best gyms in the world'

Tom Kemp runs an outdoor gym on his family farm in Essex

A farmer who runs 'one of the best gyms in the world' straight from the family farm has made it on the cover of Men's Health magazine.

Tom Kemp hits the shelves nationwide as the cover star of the magazine's November issue.

Kemp, who farms with his family near Dunmow in Essex, has become one of the fastest-growing names in the UK’s health and wellness business.

Through his company, Farm Fitness, the farmer's converted his passion into a career.

According to Men's Health, an area of his working Essex farm has been called 'one of the best gyms in the world'.

Inspired by agriculture's relationship to fitness, Farm Fitness uses the 'back to basics' approach to exercise, focusing on the connection of mental health with physical wellbeing.

The unique outdoor workout concept comes with a custom training facility located against the idyllic farm backdrop.

“Mental health affects everyone, farmers included,” says Kemp, “I’ve witnessed first-hand how exercising, getting outdoors and training with like-minded people can improve your overall wellbeing.

“You won’t find this set-up in the city, which is why people travel down from the big smoke and away from basement gyms each week to enjoy the hard work and the fresh air.”

Farm Fitness has quickly become a unique addition on the UK fitness scene, attracting spectators and participants from across the UK.

