Essex schoolboy, 9, to conquer Ben Nevis for farming families

A nine-year-old farmer’s son from Essex is preparing to climb the UK’s tallest mountain to raise money for struggling farming families.

James Matthews, from Battlesbridge, will take on Ben Nevis during the October half-term holiday in aid of the Farming Community Network (FCN). Standing at 1,345 metres, the Scottish peak will be his toughest challenge yet.

James’s determination is remarkable given his early health battles. Born without an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, he underwent surgery at just five years old to have an artificial ligament created using tissue from his thigh.

Two years of physiotherapy followed before his knee regained strength — a process his mother Mary-anne described as “very hard”, with James missing out on time playing with his friends.

Once fit again, James set himself a series of mountain goals. He scaled Snowdon in 2023, conquered Scafell Pike in 2024, and now has his sights set on Ben Nevis. “I want to raise money for FCN, to help farmers in need,” he said.

His mother Mary-anne explained: “At the summit of Scotland’s most demanding mountain, he'll have climbed through unpredictable weather, navigated treacherous rocky terrain and pushed his physical limits to the max — all on a knee that doctors rebuilt from scratch.

"When James sets his mind on something, he will do it. His father, Ian, and I couldn’t be prouder that he wants to help fellow farmers in their time of need.”

James is the fifth generation to grow up on the family farm and is already aware of the difficulties facing agriculture. He keeps active by helping feed the cows — “especially rolling out the hay bales” — and training with circular walks around the countryside.

He admits that the Ben Nevis trek will be “extremely hard work”, but when he gets tired he motivates himself by “thinking about the cows and how they’re doing at home, and looking forward to the next chocolate break”.

Mary-anne added: “His resilience mirrors the levels of resilience required to be a farmer. He’s always cheerful, and he sees the good in everything.”

James’s challenge has been welcomed by FCN. Alex Phillimore, the charity’s head of communications said: “Everyone at FCN would like to thank James, Ian and Mary-anne for their support.

"We will all be cheering James on and wishing him the best of luck as he climbs Ben Nevis. His determination and resilience are an inspiration.”

Supporters can back James’s climb by donating via his fundraising page.