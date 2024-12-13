Estate to sell entire suckler herd due to CS Higher Tier scheme restrictions

Apley Estate is set to sell its entire commercial herd of 160 in-calf suckler cows due to incompatibility with the CS Higher Tier scheme restrictions.

The 3,200-acre estate, based in Shropshire, said it had made the 'difficult decision' after reducing the suckler herd by 10 percent this spring.

The herd has been part of the estate for around 25 years, but it will be sold off entirely at a dispersal sale on 18 January 2025.

Apley Estate joined the Higher Tier scheme at the start of the year and one of the restrictions, as part of the restoration of 300 acres of parkland, forbids supplementary feeding of the cattle whilst they are grazing.

This restriction aims to stop grassland damage around feeders, the estate explained.

The scheme pays farmers and landowners to protect and enhance the natural environment of land that requires complex management.

After Apley's spring reduction, the remaining 160 in-calf cows, two cows and calves and four stock bulls will be sold next month.

The prolific herd comprises British Blue, Limousin, Simmental and Hereford crossbred cows calving from 1 March next year within 12 weeks to British Blue and Limousin cross bulls.

The cattle are fully vaccinated, Farm Assured and have been TB free since 2021, with only six assisted calvings this year.

Apley Estate farm manager, Adrian Joynt explained the reasons to sell: “The main focus of the Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier scheme is to restore 300 acres of parkland.

"We are now unable to give the cattle supplementary feed whilst they are grazing, at certain times of the year, because they damage the grass around the feeders.

“We cannot see how we can make the current farming system work under the new restrictions without investing in expensive buildings to house the cattle."

He added: “We shall all be sorry to see the herd go because they have been part of the estate for a long time and we have achieved good growth rates.

"We shall still have cattle to finish on the estate and sheep in the winter.”

The estate has engaged Shrewsbury-based Halls auctioneers to hold the dispersal sale at Apley Home Farm on Saturday 18 January at 11am.

Jonny Dymond, Halls’ auctioneer and Shrewsbury Livestock Centre manager, said the sale represented a 'fantastic opportunity' to purchase well managed, mainly continental cross suckler cows.

He said: “The 2023 born bull calves averaged 613kg liveweight at 431 days, yielding a 392kg carcass which represents a killing out percentage of 63.6%, with 14% E grades, 62% U grade and 24% R grades.

“This profitable herd is for sale through no fault of its own, as the estate has entered into the Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier scheme with parkland restoration which restricts supplementary feeding.

“As a result, the herd cannot operate efficiently within the new farming system and the tough decision has been made to disperse.”