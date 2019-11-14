EU farm groups will 'miss UK's common sense' post-Brexit

The EU will 'miss the common sense' of British lawmakers post-Brexit, a senior MEP has said

The European Union's numerous farming industry groups will 'miss the UK's common sense' post-Brexit, a British MEP has said.

This is according to Anthea McIntyre, who is the Conservative spokesman on agriculture in the European Parliament.

She said the UK has provided a 'consistent voice for rational, research-based decision-making' amid an increasing anti-farming sentiment seen in some EU groups.

The MEP for the West Midlands said her British colleagues have taken a 'sound, sensible and scientific approach' to regulation of farming machinery, products and techniques over the years.







Miss McIntyre was addressing a range of industry figures at a Crop Science Forum and awards dinner on Tuesday (12 November).

She said: “I am not making a party political point, but a statement on behalf of all mainstream British MEPs when I say to European colleagues who care about food security and the practicalities of feeding a growing population: 'You'll miss us when we're gone!'

“In a European Parliament which is increasingly polarised and an EU where governments increasingly listen to scaremongering instead of science, UK politicians have been a consistent voice for rational, research-based decision-making.”

Miss McIntyre has authored a series of parliamentary reports on harnessing advancing technology to make farming more sustainable and productive.

The European Union has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until 31 January 2020.