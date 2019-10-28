EU pig meat exports continue to grow

EU pig meat exports in August grew 12% compared with the month last year due to the ongoing African swine fever crisis hitting China.

Exports, including offal, continued to perform well in August, to a total 324,000 tonnes.

Figures by AHDB Pork shows that the average export price increased by 17%, meaning the value of exports has outperformed the growth in volume, increasing 31% to a total of €739 million.

China continues to fuel growth in pig meat exports, up 60% in August to total 169,000 tonnes.







The ASF situation in the world's second largest economy is still driving demand, as pig prices have continued to rise through the year.

EU production has also slightly declined so far this year, which has made the supply situation a tighter.

This has helped the price around Europe remain high and the value of exports has increased.

The majority of other major markets for the EU have recorded declines in volumes, including Japan (-4%), South Korea (-34%) and the Philippines (-19%). Vietnam, which has also been suffering from an ASF outbreak, is another growth market.

Total shipments increased by over 50% year-on-year in August, to 12,000 tonnes.

Within this, there was a particularly significant increase in offal exports, up 104% on the year earlier to total 9,800 tonnes.