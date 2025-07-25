Europe's largest lowline cattle herd for sale as UK pioneer retires

A ground-breaking British cattle breeder is hanging up his boots – and putting Europe’s largest Lowline herd on the market in a once-in-a-generation sale.

Geoff Roper, founder of Dorset-based Wessex Lowlines, is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm of one of the most innovative breeding programmes in British livestock farming.

Under the stewardship of Sam and David Maughan, the business has grown to hold the largest Lowline herd in Europe, built on a foundation of meticulous genetic selection and commercial focus.

Mr Roper spotted the potential for Lowlines in the UK and Europe early on, offering “starter herds” to beef farmers and smallholders keen to produce high-quality meat from small, easy-handling, low-input animals.

The breed, which retains pure Aberdeen Angus genetics in a smaller frame, quickly gained popularity.

With retirement on the horizon, just under 200 pedigree, award-winning Lowlines are now on the market, alongside a significant bank of frozen semen encompassing a wide range of bloodlines.

“If we were starting again today, we would be looking at the opportunity to supply Lowlines to those businesses that want to combine commercial beef production with environmental stewardship and conservation grazing,” said David Maughan.

“Lowlines are about 30% smaller than most other beef breeds, they finish on grass, are happy to overwinter outside, and the mothers calve easily.

"They are ideally suited to landowners pursuing low-input, easy-care cattle to graze in a system focused on environmental sustainability, which may be where the purchaser for this herd comes from.

“We also anticipate interest from established beef enterprises who we’re sure will be impressed by our animals, breeding lines and genetics.”

The sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a commercially-bred herd with elite health status, built specifically for modern beef systems.

"Lowlines offer exceptional returns from beef on a carcass," added Sam Maughan. "Their target weight of 450kg and killing-out percentage of 62-67% is impressive, but their meat-to-bone ratio of 72-77% and their ability to finish on grass is where they truly stand out, making them the ultimate breed for sustainable beef production."

Thanks to four strategic imports of elite Australian genetics, Wessex Lowlines has cultivated one of the most diverse Lowline gene pools outside Australia, with the herd achieving top honours in numerous breed and interbreed championships.

Exports have seeded the first Lowline herds in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and France.

Included in the sale are bulls, cows, heifers, calves, and Europe’s first red Lowlines.

“My initial vision was to establish the breed across Europe and highlight the efficiency and sustainability advantages to farmers and smallholders,” says Geoff Roper.

“Lowlines retain 100% Aberdeen Angus genetics but at 30% smaller size than a modern Angus animal, allowing farmers to produce more beef per acre.

“Having achieved this vision, it's time for new ownership to guide the herd into the future."

Livestock auctioneers Scott Donaldson and James Little of Harrison & Hetherington, based in Carlisle, will oversee the sale and marketing of the herd.

“With ‘regenerative farming’ very much becoming high on the agenda of livestock businesses, and as we focus on a more sustainable livestock rearing model, the Lowline is a breed that ticks all the boxes; smaller in stature but mighty in quality,” said Scott Donaldson.

“In my 40 years’ experience in marketing cattle this is the most unique herd I have come across. The sale process will take the form of a private treaty with a closing date to be confirmed at the end of the summer.”