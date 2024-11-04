Event to pay homage to historic UK-made David Brown VAK1 tractor

The Newark Vintage Tractor Show will pay homage to the historic David Brown VAK1 tractor series, which was the 'sportscar of its day' when launched in 1939.

The event will celebrate 85 years since the tractor was launched, the first to be completely designed and built by Yorkshire-based manufacturer David Brown.

Originally called the David Brown Tractor, it became the Vehicle Agricultural Kerosene One, or as it is better known, the VAK1.

The Meltham Mills factory, in West Yorkshire, was also producing aircraft tugs for the war effort and had to differentiate between the vehicles on the production line.

Revolutionary for its time, the VAK1 could produce 35 units of horsepower from a four-cylinder water-cooled petrol, or tractor vaporising oil (TVO), engine, and had four forward gears and one reverse gear.

It also boasted independent hand brakes, power lift and a 35mm power take-off (PTO) shaft.

“It was like the sportscar of the day with its contemporary design,” explained Roger Brereton, secretary of the David Brown Tractor Club.

“It had modern styling and was more rapid than its competitors, making it appealing. Its main rival in the market, the Fordson Standard N, could only get to around 6mph, whereas the VAK1 could reach around 25mph.

“It also had the universal three-point linkage, which meant you could convert existing implements to tow on the back of it rather than having to buy new, and it had two seats - which had not been done before.”

Around 5,000 VAK1 models were sold until production ceased in 1945, when it evolved into the more updated VAK1A. An estimated 100 remain in circulation today, with the 1939 chassis number 11still around.

Visitors to the show will be able to find out more about the VAK1, with the David Brown Tractor Club marking the historic anniversary following a year of celebrations.

Mr Brereton said: “This included a run out of the models across the original test track during the Meltham Mills factory open day in August."

He has had a 1943-built VAK1 in his collection for three years now – and it’s special. “I have always been really interested in the history of David Brown," he said.

"The VAK1s are pretty rare now; I just wanted to own one as they were an iconic tractor.

“It was a long process to get hold of one; I had spent five to six years trying to source a VAK1 to buy, then someone in Derbyshire decided to part with theirs and I finally owned it.

"The bodywork was in really good condition; I have done a bit of work on the engine, including replacing the head gasket - but other than that it is in fine working order.”

The Newark Vintage Tractor Show will host a number of VAK1 models including a 1943 wartime economy model with no electrics and bullet holed grill, and a 1946 VAK1A that has been restored and owned by its owner for 44 years.

It will take place at the Newark Showground on 9-10 November.