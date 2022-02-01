Events to help inform levy payers on AHDB's upcoming priorities

Farmers and growers will have the chance to find out more about the AHDB's ‘Shape the Future’ campaign through a series of face-to-face and online events.

Throughout February and March, AHDB will answer questions from levy payers ahead of a spring vote on the organisation's upcoming priorities.

The events, which include Monitor Farm meetings, agronomy conferences and webinars, aim to help beef and lamb, cereal and oilseeds, dairy and pork levy payers gain a greater understanding of the 'Shape the Future' campaign before voting goes live.

In April, the organisation will be asking levy payers to shape its work and priorities, with views gathered to help guide what AHDB delivers over the next five years.

It follows the results of recent ballots in the horticulture and potato sectors to end the statutory levy.

Farmers and growers in both sectors said they did not believe their levy was delivering tangible benefits or value.

In response, AHDB said it had made a number of changes to 'better serve levy payers', including how their voice is heard, such as 5-yearly votes and increased transparency.

Farmers have until 31 March to register to have their say on which products, tools and services they value most, which will feed into AHDB's new Sector Councils.

AHDB’s director of engagement Will Jackson said: “By registering, levy payers get to have a say on the challenges they want AHDB to focus on and the services we will deliver for them over the next five years.

“As this is the first time we are engaging in this way we feel it’s important to use every opportunity we have to be on hand to explain the purpose of this activity and how the process works.

“These events will give levy payers the chance to ask any unanswered questions about the process we are undertaking.”