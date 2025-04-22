Ex-rugby pro finds new purpose in farming, fitness and mental health

A former professional rugby player has found a renewed sense of purpose by blending fitness, farming and mental health following years of dedication to the sport and farm management.

Peter Eccles, a former Heriot’s and Melrose back row forward, who once balanced life as a rugby player with his role as a farm manager, now runs an on-farm gym and champions farmer wellbeing through Farmstrong Scotland.

His transition began in earnest when he returned home to take over Carlaverock Farm following his father’s retirement.

Despite preparing for this moment his entire career, the reality of stepping away from both rugby and his role as a manager left him struggling to define his new identity.

“People would mostly talk to me about rugby and farming,” Peter, now aged 40, explains.

“Following the end of my rugby playing days and my decision to leave my role as a farm manager I went through a tough time where I struggled mentally to find my new purpose.”

In 2020, Peter was recognised nationally when he won the Farmers Weekly Farm Manager of the Year and the overall Farmer of the Year award for his leadership at Saughland Farm in Midlothian.

But despite the accolades, the internal shift that came with change proved more difficult.

“I was at a stage in my life where I felt it was important to pursue my dreams and build something for myself,” he says.

“Farming is my passion… but I’ve chosen to diversify and create an additional revenue stream.”

That decision led to the creation of Fitness Farmyard, a gym set within repurposed farm buildings that opened in late autumn 2024.

Drawing on his rugby background and newly acquired qualifications as a personal trainer, Peter set out to build a space where physical health, community, and agricultural life could intersect.

“I had been looking at the farm’s assets, what it already had, and kept coming back to the idea of repurposing the older buildings,” he recalls.

“Exercise and routine, along with the social side of sport, had been such a huge part of my rugby playing days.”

Fitness Farmyard now offers early morning and evening HIIT and hybrid strength classes, with a growing membership ranging from teenagers to those in their 60s.

Peter is especially proud of welcoming parents and children together, combining exercise with farm-based education.

“We have a great mix of folk coming along and of all ages… we cater for all levels of fitness and experience too,” he says.

Peter’s dedication to wellbeing stems in part from his own ongoing challenges. A diagnosis of osteoarthritis in both hips, likely stemming from years of rugby, forced him to adjust how he trains and works on the farm.

“I have at least one hip replacement coming,” he says. “Though it is amazing how much of my mobility I have managed to maintain through careful selection of exercise and daily stretching.”

Through Farmstrong Scotland, a wellbeing initiative tailored to farmers and rural communities, Peter found guidance and connection during a difficult period.

“I think my original way of coping was just to retract myself… but I found myself feeling increasingly lost,” he admits.

“It’s been great for me to get this interaction and connection with people back again now that I have Fitness Farmyard and from speaking at Farmstrong events.”

Now a vocal supporter of the movement, Peter has spoken at events including Farmstrong’s “Walk and Talk” and a pre-match lunch at Melrose Rugby Club.

He credits the organisation’s resources — including podcasts and community groups — for helping him rebuild motivation and clarity.

“Now there is Farmstrong in place I feel the whole farming and crofting community is so lucky to have it,” he says.

“There is so much advice and inspiration available on its website… It’s a fantastic resource.”

Back at Carlaverock, Peter continues to manage a 250-acre operation — 140 of which are owned — growing cereals and raising pedigree Hereford cattle under the “Rockness” prefix. Grass-finished beef and lamb are also processed for his family and gym community.

He says what matters most now is making time to look after his own wellbeing — whether that’s through a morning ride on his gravel bike or a walk with his kids.

“I got back on track by learning more about myself and re-evaluating my priorities,” he says.

“Everyone is different, so any time spent doing something which contributes to supporting better mental and physical wellbeing is time well spent.”