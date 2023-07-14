Ex-service personnel offered new careers as agri machinery technicians

John Deere has launched a resettlement programme for ex-military service personnel, offering new career opportunities within the agricultural industry.

Members of the armed forces have been identified as ideal candidates to bring their skill sets and experience to technician roles within UK and Ireland dealerships.

Responding to a global shortage of qualified technicians in the machinery sector, the Military Hiring Programme will follow in the footsteps of a successful scheme launched in the US which attracts more than 1,000 potential new recruits a year.

The machinery firm has also this week signed the Armed Forces Covenant; a pledge to ensure that those who serve, or have served, in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Military personnel have been identified as a key source of talent for the machinery sector as many have already worked with some of the systems and products that farmers use, making the transition straightforward.

Allan Cochran, John Deere Branch Training Manager, said: “We are passionate about finding a way to give back to those who have served our country.

“The armed forces produces people who are highly skilled, motivated and extremely competent, and many already have the engineering skills needed to become qualified technicians.

“It’s the perfect fit for John Deere – we are able to play our part in supporting those resettling following careers in the armed forces while also attracting a different pool of people into the business.”

Those signing up to the programme will be offered free technical training to help them apply their current skills. There are more than 70 courses on offer.