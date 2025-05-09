Exmoor farmers spearhead impactful projects after £1.2m fund boost

Exmoor National Park is hailing another successful year of the Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, which has funded a range of impactful projects.

Originally launched in July 2021 as a three-year initiative to support farmers during the post-Brexit agricultural transition, the programme's success led to its extension.

The fourth year saw the largest allocation of funding per landscape, reflecting its significant positive impact on protected areas across England.

Initially, over £720,000 was issued to Exmoor for projects that resulted in one or more of the 14 FiPL outcomes across the four themes of climate, nature, people and place.

However, the national park authority was able to successfully bid for an additional £485,000, bringing its total allocation to £1.2 million.

Farmers and landowners have been able to support a wide range of outcomes, including pond restoration, orchard creation, hedge laying and fencing.

Improvements were also made to numerous farmyards and historical buildings across the national park.

Additionally, over 100 educational visits were made to farms, while approximately 1,900 trees were planted.

Vickie Sellick, FiPL coordinator for Exmoor National Park Authority, hailed another successful year of funding.

"Throughout the year, Defra provided us with opportunities to request additional funding for specific types of projects, including historic buildings and public access.

"We are thrilled that Defra have again extended the programme, meaning we can deliver another year of funding to benefit the environment, landscape and people of Exmoor.”

FiPL is available to all farmers and land managers within a national park or national landscape in England, as part of the Government's Agricultural Transition Plan.

It aims to support farmers and land managers in carrying out projects that enhance and protect nature, help mitigate the impacts of climate change and offer opportunities for people to discover landscapes.