Experienced shearer to attempt 754 lambs in eight hours

An experienced shearer will be making a record-breaking attempt to shear more than 754 lambs in eight hours later this week.

Steve Rowberry will be doing an 8-hour lamb shearing record, setting a new British record and trying to beat the current world record held by Jack Fagan.

Rowberry, who is 34 years old, was born and raised in Herefordshire and has been shearing since he was 20.

He is now running his own farm based in Chapel Lawn in Shropshire.

“Days start early as the shearing run is nearer home and is about an hour’s drive," he said.

"I meet the other shearers and woolhandler and drive to the farm or depending on sheep quantities at the farm, it may include a few farms during a normal day.

"Once finished, I head home to prepare for the following day and also check on livestock and do any farm jobs that need doing”.

Attempting the British record has always been a personal target of Steve's, but he decided to upgrade this and attempt the world record in memory of his youngest brother Fred, who passed away last September.

Supporting and encouraging the next generation is important, he said: “There are so many inspirational personalities in shearing but Frank Lloyd, our host, and Mark Allen have always inspired me."

Fundraising and support will take place on the day towards the Birmingham Children's Hospital which is close to the family hosting the record’s heart.

Gareth Jones, head of member engagement at British Wool, said: “Record attempts are an excellent opportunity to showcase the highly skilled individuals driving the industry forward while also helping to promote the quality of British wool to wider audiences”.