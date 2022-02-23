Exporters to promote British red meat at Tokyo's Foodex

AHDB will by flying the flag for British red meat at one of Asia’s largest food and drink exhibitions in Japan next month.

The Foodex trade show is returning on 8 March, and the four-day event in Tokyo is expected to attract around 3,000 exhibitors and thousands of buyers from around Japan.

Now in its 47th year, Foodex Japan has become one of the most important events for UK red meat exporters.

It is seen as a chance to promote red meat from the UK to key influencers and seize the lucrative opportunities of the Japanese market.

Japan is proving to be a valuable export market for the UK, with pork shipments last year valued at almost £3.7 million – up 76 per cent compared to 2020.

In only the second full year of access to the Japanese market, UK beef exports were up 48 per cent in volume, adding over £9.7 million to the sector.

With a population of 125 million, Japan is the eleventh biggest country in the world and the third biggest economy.

But due to insufficient agricultural land to feed its population, it relies on imports for around 60 per cent of the food it consumes.

While restrictions on international travel prevents AHDB’s export team from attending in person, staff from the British Embassy and AHDB’s Tokyo-based agents will be managing the stand and hosting key trade visitors to promote UK products.

AHDB’s Head of Asia Pacific Jonathan Eckley said: “While we are disappointed to not be able to attend Foodex this year, we are delighted that AHDB will once again have a presence at this hugely important show.

“Foodex Japan is a chance for us to showcase high quality pork, beef and lamb products from the UK to important supply chain stakeholders and strengthen our connections in the Japanese and wider Asian marketplace."

He added: "Japan is a significant global meat importer of both pork and beef, as domestic production has been unable to meet demand.

"It is therefore important, even when travel is not possible, that we continue to look for opportunities to build on our export figures even further and help our farmers benefit from this potentially lucrative market in the future.”