Exporters to showcase UK pork to valuable Chinese market

British exporters will have the opportunity to showcase high-quality UK pork to the valuable Chinese market at Asia’s largest food and beverage show.

Exports will have a presence at next week's SIAL China – a major exhibition which sets the benchmark for overseas companies stepping into the Asian marketplace.

The three-day event provides agri-exporting businesses with valuable market insight, trends and innovations of the country's food industry.

It also presents a significant networking opportunity for UK exporters looking to grow their business in the all-important region.

The value of pork exports to China has risen dramatically over the last few years, rising 46% in 2020 – up from £191 million in 2019, to a staggering £279 million.

Representatives of AHDB will be attending the show to add value to British farming businesses by seeking to boost red meat exports to the country.

The organisation's export manager Susan Stewart said: “This is a hugely important event which provides valuable networking opportunities for UK exporters and allows us to showcase our pork to a number of key influencers and importers.

“China remains a key market for our pork exports and despite the challenges of the last year, AHDB is committed to exploring all potential opportunities within this region."

As part of its export activities, AHDB will be hosting a media event on 21 May which will see members of the Chinese press sample four British pork dishes.

As well as tasting pork, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about pork production in the UK.