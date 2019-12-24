Extensive area of hill ground for sale

The subjects form an attractive block of south facing hill ground extending to 825.10 ha (2,038.10 acres)

Galbraith is bringing to the market an extensive area of hill ground in an elevated and spectacular setting between Oban and Crianlarich.

The Land at Craig Farm extends to just over 2,000 acres and includes a mix of in-bye pasture, hill ground and new and existing woodlands.

The land is situated in a highly scenic landscape of lochs, glens and mountains, just to the north of the River Orchy.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a productive block of hill ground with picturesque views over the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful area of Argyll and Bute and the River Orchy.







“There is the potential to extend the forestry aspect on the land, subject to obtaining the necessary planting consents or to continue to use the land for sheep grazing.”

The subjects form an attractive block of south facing hill ground extending to 825.10 ha (2,038.10 acres) with in-bye pasture adjacent to the River Orchy, and a selection of new and existing woodland plantations.

The land has been classified as a mixture of Grade 5.2, 6.2 and 6.3 by the James Hutton Institute and rises from approximately 45m above sea level at its lowest point on the southern boundary, to about 625m at the highest point on the northern perimeter adjacent to the hill known as Beinn Donachain.

The land is situated in a single block and is enclosed by a combination of post and rylock fences.

The land is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,600,000

There are some smaller enclosed fields within the holding, currently all down to pasture and used for sheep in-by grazing.

Access is taken via a private farm track, connected to Old Military Road, to the north of the A85.

The land is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,600,000.