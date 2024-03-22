Extensive machinery fleet dispersal for retiring contractor twins

Auctioneers will conduct a live on-site auction on behalf of Bromell Contractors following a decision by the owners to retire after a lifetime dedicated to farming.

Twins John and Jay Bromell, now in their 70s, have spent several decades building up a substantial contracting business from their base in Rugby, Warwickshire

Included in the auction is an impressive fleet of tractors and combines, along with a large selection of grassland and arable implements.

Bill King, chairman of auctioneer Cheffins, said that sales featuring a wide range of well-looked after modern machinery, such as this, don’t come along very often.

He said: "John and Jay have had a successful farming career and the range of machinery on offer is testament to their continual investment to grow the business and keep pace with the latest technology.”

The tractor line up is dominated by John Deere, with nine of the 11 tractors featuring the green and yellow livery. However, the most recent addition to the fleet is a Massey Ferguson 8S.225, which was purchased in 2022.

The newest John Deere is a 2020 6215, with a further two 2019 tractors of the same model. There is due to be interest in some older examples – two 2010 John Deere 7530s and a 2010 John Deere 6930.

Four combines and a forager harvester are also in the sale. All the combines are John Deere HillMaster models with a 2009 C670 and C670i, while a brace of older 2007 combines includes another C670i and 9780i CTS.

The sole forager is a 2017 JD 8400i model, with a 2017 John Deere 360 Plus maize header, and 2017 Zurn ProfiCut 530 wholecrop header, both available as separate lots.

On the spraying front, a trailed JD 840i 36m and self-propelled John Deere R4040 36m are on offer, while the loaders include a duo of JCB models – a 2019 JCB 419S loading shovel and smaller JCB TM310 telescopic pivot steer loader.

The pick of the implements includes four Bunning manure spreaders; a KV Optima HD 8-row maize drill; a 2017 JD 750A direct drill; a 6.5m Vaderstad Carrier and Rexius Twin 450; and a 2020 Weaving Sabre 6000M.

There is a wide variety of grassland machinery with three Claas Liner rakes, JD triple mowers, a brace of Claas Volto 770 tedders, along with four John Deere and Massey Ferguson balers.

The sale will start at 9:30am on 3 April in Rugby. A viewing day will be held on 2 April between 10am and 4pm.