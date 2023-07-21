Extensive Shropshire beef farm located in AONB now on market

An opportunity has arisen to purchase a fully equipped livestock farm situated within the Shropshire countryside in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Sallins Farm, located near Church Stretton, is ring fenced, set in 442 acres of agricultural land including 20 acres of woodland.

The farm has been run as a beef cattle unit and benefits from an extensive range of modern buildings currently used primarily as cattle yards.

There is approximately 58,875 sq ft of buildings for 1,200 in-housed cattle.

In addition to the cattle buildings, there is a large grain/fodder store, a workshop and machinery storage buildings.

The property also benefits from a modern farmhouse, built in 2003 by the vendor, in a traditional farmhouse style.

Roger Parry, of Roger Parry & Partners which is handling the sale, said: “This sale offers an outstanding opportunity for buyers to purchase a fully equipped livestock farm which has been run as a beef cattle unit plus arable land.

"It has an outstanding range of modern agricultural buildings in a superb location. The property is available to purchase as a whole or up to five lots.”

The farm also has a detached annex and a range of stables, with the land holding sporting potential for a shoot.

The farm's owners also benefit from commoners’ rights on the Long Mynd.

Sallins Farm is on the market for £4,750,000 with Roger Parry & Partners.