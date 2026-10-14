Extra hands wanted as sheep sector launches 2027 Lambing List

Students can gain valuable practical skills while supporting sheep farmers during the busy lambing season (Photo: NSA)

Sheep farmers looking for extra hands during the 2027 lambing season can now advertise placements, giving agricultural and veterinary students the chance to gain valuable on-farm experience.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has reopened its annual Lambing List, connecting farmers across the UK who need additional support with students seeking practical work experience as part of their studies.

Farmers can submit placement adverts now, with opportunities becoming available for students to browse in November, allowing them to secure placements ahead of next year's lambing season.

The scheme aims to ease the workload during one of the busiest periods in the sheep farming calendar, when farmers face long hours caring for ewes and newborn lambs.

NSA Digital Communications Officer Lydia Badham said: “Lambing is one of the busiest times of the year for sheep farmers and having an extra pair of hands can make a real difference.”

She said the service also played an important role in providing students with hands-on experience and encouraging the next generation into agriculture.

The Lambing List typically operates between October and April each year, offering opportunities for agricultural and veterinary students to experience working on sheep farms.

Placements can provide experience in livestock handling, flock management and lambing practices, while helping students build confidence and develop skills that can support future careers in farming or veterinary medicine.

The scheme can be particularly valuable for young people with limited farming experience, providing an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the practical demands of working with sheep.

For farmers, taking on students can provide additional support during lambing while allowing them to share their knowledge and experience with those hoping to enter the industry.

Placement adverts typically include details of the flock, lambing system, available dates and the type of experience students can expect to gain.

Farmers can also outline practical arrangements, including accommodation, helping applicants assess which opportunities best suit their needs.

The Lambing List forms part of the NSA Next Generation programme, which aims to encourage and support young people entering the sheep industry.

Advertising placements is an exclusive benefit for NSA members who keep sheep, although non-members can join the association to access the service.