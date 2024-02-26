Factors such as taste and health key to red meat labels, AHDB says

New research shows that consumers want to feel confident when buying red meat, with factors such taste, health benefits and production methods key to this.

A study undertaken by AHDB looked at how farmers and retailers could optimise meat packaging and labelling to improve shopper purchase intent.

While spend has increased over the last few years, volumes of red meat purchased have declined year-on-year since peaking in 2020, figures show.

Past AHDB analysis of shopper data showed that there is a need to re-engage shoppers with the red meat category, both in store and online.

Its new research revealed that there are clear consumer preferences of what should be included on pack, regardless of the protein or cut.

These include aiming to reassure consumers on the environment and farming production methods.

Others include inspiring consumers with foodie imagery, as well as on-pack information regarding health and provenance.

Inspiration was the biggest driver of purchase intent, AHDB's new research says. Shoppers were drawn to images of tasty, well-presented dishes; therefore, having strong foodie imagery on pack is 'essential'.

In the case of pork medallions, pork loins and beef steaks, more than half of shoppers selected the labels with foodie imagery as their favourite (64%, 57% and 56% respectively).

Consumers also found that having information on cooking times gave them more confidence – particularly for less familiar cuts such as lamb.

One consumer involved in the research said: “I find the photograph appealing, and if I were feeling indecisive about what to cook, the photo would inspire further food shopping.”

Health and provenance information was liked by shoppers, particularly messaging around fat, vitamin and mineral content.

Highlighting British origin, farming methods such as grass-fed or free-range as well as any assurance schemes are also favoured.

73% of those involved in the study and interested in health said that ‘lean and low in fat’ messaging would encourage them to make a purchase, while only 35% said that ‘regeneratively farmed’ would push them to buy.

Grace Randall, retail insight manager at AHDB, said: “It’s so important that retailers and producers understand the needs, desires and drives of their consumers.

“It’s clear from this research that shoppers want to feel confident in the quality of their meat, which comes from taste, health benefits and production methods.

"By helping them to feel informed and inspired we can help drive their red meat purchases.

“AHDB want to showcase the optimised label concepts created in this study and we encourage producers and retailers within the industry to initiate change and to reach out to AHDB for further support.”