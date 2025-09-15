Family farms at heart of union's 2026 Senedd manifesto

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has launched its 2026 Senedd election manifesto, calling on the next Welsh government to back family farms as the backbone of Wales’ economy, culture and landscape.

The union's manifesto 'Standing Strong for Family Farms' sets out policy priorities for the agricultural sector ahead of the Welsh elections in May 2026.

It calls on the next Welsh government to deliver stability, sustainability and long-term support for Welsh family farms, described by the FUW as the “foundation of our rural economy, culture and landscape.”

Central to the document is the introduction of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), due to come into effect on 1 January 2026. The FUW is urging ministers to collaborate closely with the industry to ensure the scheme supports a viable future for family farms.

The union is pressing for an increase in funding above the current Universal-layer budget of £238 million to offset the scheme’s expected economic impacts.

It also calls for an index-linked budget to provide certainty for the future, alongside a five-year financial framework to give farm businesses confidence when planning investments.

The manifesto highlights the importance of reinforcing Wales’ food system, calling for shorter supply chains, more support for small abattoirs, and stronger backing for Welsh produce. It also proposes new legislative levers to protect food security and encourage public procurement of local food.

Other priorities include cutting red tape for farmers, creating pathways for young and new entrants to join the industry, and building on the FUW’s Mandate for Future Farmers report.

The document advocates for a holistic, science-led strategy for bovine TB eradication that addresses both cattle and wildlife, as well as a risk-based review of water quality regulations to ensure measures are proportionate and affordable.

The union is also calling for land use policies that balance economic, social and environmental goals, rewarding farmers for their role in tackling climate change and biodiversity loss.

Further measures include bolstering rural communities, supporting the Welsh language, and strengthening biosecurity through greater collaboration with the UK Government to combat illegal meat imports.

Commenting on the launch, FUW President Ian Rickman said the union wanted the next Welsh government to build on “the recent progress made through constructive engagement on the Sustainable Farming Scheme.”

He emphasised that “family farms are the backbone of Wales’ economy, culture and landscape – supporting jobs, businesses and communities while producing world-class food.”

Rickman explained that the manifesto outlined the FUW’s main priorities for the next Senedd, rooted in its determination to secure the future of food production and rural communities.

He added: “We look forward to engaging with candidates during the pre-election period, and the FUW is committed to working with the next Welsh Government to secure a thriving and sustainable future for family farms in Wales.”