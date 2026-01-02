Family pay tribute to Durham boy, 14, killed in farm vehicle accident

A 14-year-old boy remembered as a “cheeky chappie” with a love of farm work has died following a serious accident involving a farm vehicle in County Durham.

Aaron Anderson, from Consett, suffered life-threatening injuries when an off-road utility vehicle overturned at a farm in Burnopfield on the evening of 21 December.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8.25pm, and police said the incident involved a John Deere Gator. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he died on Boxing Day.

In a tribute released through police, Aaron’s family spoke of a much-loved teenager whose energy and warmth left a lasting impression on those around him. They described him as a “cheeky chappie who was always smiling and would never fail to brighten up your day”.

They said he was “a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend” and spoke of his passion for farming and machinery from an early age.

"Aaron was always happiest working on farms and fixing trucks,” the family said, adding that “even at the age of 14 he had an amazing work ethic and already had two apprenticeship offers”.

Reflecting on their loss, the family said: “Although we are saddened about the life he will never have, we are so thankful for the life he has lived and will cherish all the happy memories he left us with.”

A second boy, aged 13, was also seriously injured in the incident. Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment and has since returned home to continue his recovery.

The family said they had been overwhelmed by the support shown since Aaron’s death. “We have had an overwhelming response from our friends, family, and the local community who we can’t thank enough,” they said.

They also expressed their gratitude to those who provided care and support in the days following the incident. “We would also like to thank the ambulance service, police, and most importantly the amazing staff at the Royal Victoria Infirmary and charities who have provided us with so much comfort in this difficult time,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and well wishes are also with everyone else affected by this tragic incident. We would now ask to be left in peace to grieve the loss of our son.”

Police said enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The tragedy comes amid broader concerns about farm safety in the UK. According to figures from the Health and Safety Executive, there were around 28 farm-related deaths across the UK in the 2024/25 reporting year.

Agriculture continues to account for a disproportionately high share of workplace deaths despite representing a small portion of the workforce, and safety campaigners say ongoing efforts are needed to reduce risk across the sector.