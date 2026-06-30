Family pay tribute to Fife farmer killed in tractor accident

The family of a Fife farmer who died after his tractor overturned have paid tribute to him, saying he spent his final moments “doing what he loved”.

John Wilson, known locally as Jock, died following an accident at Waulkmill Farm, near the A985 outside Dunfermline, on Friday evening (26 June).

Emergency services were called to a field near the road at around 8pm after reports that a tractor had overturned.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene, but Mr Wilson died at the scene.

In a social media post, his daughter Jane Wilson said: “We are heartbroken to share that our Dad passed away following a tragic accident on Friday 26th June.”

She added: “He spent his final moments doing what he loved.”

Details of his funeral will be announced in due course, she said.

Mr Wilson’s son, also called John Wilson, paid tribute to his father, writing: “Struggling with the right words, or any words.”

He added: “Love you, dad.”

Police Scotland said officers were called to a field near the A985, Dunfermline, at around 8pm on Friday, 26 June, where a tractor had overturned.

A spokesperson said: “A man died at the scene and his family is aware.”

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no suspicious circumstances.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.