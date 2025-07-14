Family raises £88k in powerful tribute to farmer lost to suicide

A family has raised more than £88,000 in a tribute to a much-loved farmer, turning grief into action to highlight the urgent need for better mental health support in Scottish agriculture.

The family and friends of Borders farmer Neil Stewart have raised the extraordinary amount for charity RSABI after completing a 100-mile memorial walk in his honour, following his tragic death by suicide in June 2024 at the age of 60.

Led by Neil’s wife Caroline Stewart and their three children—Victoria, Emily, and Charlie—the emotional ‘100 for One’ walk took place along the Kintyre Way from 2–7 June 2025.

The walk not only honoured Neil’s memory but also carried a powerful message about the importance of mental health support in the farming community.

The route offered participants time to reflect, share memories, and raise awareness, supported by an outpouring of kindness, donations, and encouragement from across the sector and beyond.

“We are completely overwhelmed and so deeply thankful for the support we’ve received throughout this journey,” said Caroline Stewart.

“The kindness, encouragement and solidarity shown, along with the amazing donations raised for RSABI, are what kept us going. Being surrounded by friends and family every step of the way meant the world to us.

“The walk was an opportunity to honour Neil, who we miss every day, while raising awareness of mental health within the farming community.

"If our message has managed to reach just one person and encouraged them to reach out for help, then it has been more than worth it.”

The campaign has helped reinforce the message that no one in Scottish farming should feel alone. RSABI provides essential support services, including a 24/7 helpline and access to free professional counselling.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, praised the family’s courage and commitment: “The strength, courage, and determination shown by the Stewart family has been nothing short of inspirational.

"By bravely sharing Neil’s story, they have made a profound difference to the farming community, delivering an incredibly important message that no one in Scottish agriculture should feel alone and that help is available—as well as raising over £70,000 in the process, a truly remarkable achievement.

“We are very grateful to everyone who walked, donated, or shared the ‘100 for One’ message. The impact of this collective effort will continue to support and inspire others long after the final mile was walked.”

Donations in support of the Stewart family’s campaign can still be made at JustGiving or by texting 100FORONE to 70450 to donate £20.