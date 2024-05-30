Family-run Kent fruit farm signs £750m deal with Aldi

A Kent fruit farm has signed a new £750 million deal with Aldi, which will see the Goatham family supply the retailer for a further 20 years.

AC Goatham & Son has supplied Aldi with apples and pears since 2016 and was announced last year as the retailer's sole supplier of British apples.

The £750m deal will also see the introduction of a new orchard - a 200-acre plot on New Green Farm in Gravesend, growing a mix of Gala and Braeburn apples.

Aldi, which is the UK's fourth largest retailer, said the deal would provide 'vital support' for the British fruit sector.

Founded in 1947, and run by Clive Goatham and his son Ross, the farm supplies 250m apples and pears each year – more than five times the volume it initially supplied in 2016.

The business has big plans for its future, including work to extend the growing season with controlled atmosphere storage.

Ross Goatham, managing director of the farm, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to the work both AC Goatham & Son and Aldi have put into the agreement to have created something truly collaborative.

Ross Goatham, farm's managing director, (second from left), said the deal was a 'fantastic achievement'

“This gives us the confidence now to invest for the future and to grow more British apples and pears for Aldi, guaranteeing sustainability, viability and most importantly UK food security.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, added that the deal demonstrated the supermarket's "long-term commitment to championing British produce.”

“We are proud to be one of the largest buyers of British apples and of our partnership with AC Goatham & Son," she added.

“This new 20-year deal represents a £750m investment in British farming.”

Aldi was the largest buyer of British apples in 2023, according to the industry body, British Apples & Pears Limited (BAPL).