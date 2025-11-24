Family-run Sunrise Eggs joins European agri-foods giant Agrova

A major shift in the UK egg sector is under way as Sunrise Eggs, one of the country’s longest-standing independent producers, joins European agri-foods group Agrova International in a move expected to accelerate growth and innovation across both businesses.

Founded in the late 1960s by Tony and Sheila Crawley, Sunrise Eggs has remained a family-run business rooted in Leicestershire. It is now led by their sons, Phill and Ady, who will continue to manage the company through its transition into the Agrova International group.

The deal comes at a time when UK egg producers are navigating rising input costs, evolving welfare standards and growing demand for traceable, sustainably sourced food — factors that are reshaping the entire poultry supply chain.

The deal unites two long-established names in poultry and egg production. Sunrise offers strong local roots and trusted customer ties, while Riga-based Agrova International is recognised across the Baltics for its vertically integrated egg operations. Funding came from Accession Capital Partners, a growth investor in European agriculture.

Phill Crawley, Managing Director of Sunrise Eggs, said the decision represented an important moment in the company’s evolution. “Our parents Tony and Sheila Crawley founded Sunrise Eggs more than sixty years ago, and it has always been a family business built on trust and commitment to our customers,” he said.

He added that the partnership reflected shared priorities: “We are pleased that Agrova International – a professional, innovation-driven European group with the same focus on quality and sustainability – will lead Sunrise Eggs into its next phase of development. Both Ady and I will continue to lead the business, ensuring continuity for our customers, suppliers, and colleagues”.

Jurijs Adamovics, founder and chairman of Agrova International, said the fit between the two companies was a natural one. “We are delighted to welcome Sunrise Eggs into Agrova family,” he said.

He described Sunrise as a business known for its people and its long-standing reputation. “This partnership is a natural step in Agrova’s international growth strategy, combining Sunrise’s operational expertise with Agrova’s advanced agri-food platform and growing portfolio of egg-based functional nutrition products.

"We look forward to working closely with Phill, Ady, and their team to build on Sunrise’s success and open new opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth”.

Agrova’s wider group also includes Aluksnes putnu ferma in Latvia, considered one of Northern Europe’s most advanced egg and liquid-egg production sites.

Alongside this, the company manages several consumer-facing brands, including Oluksne, the youth-oriented The Chick Game, and Fiteg² — a functional egg-protein range offering powders and on-the-go snack bars.